WATCH: Funeral service held for Wintergreen police officer killed in the line of duty

Friends and family came together to remember the life of Wintergreen Officer Chris Wagner Monday afternoon.

As we’ve previously reported, Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 16 while responding to an emergency call about a man who had allegedly assaulted two men

During an encounter with the suspect, Wagner was fatally shot, leaving the small community of Wintergreen heartbroken.

On Monday at noon, there was a celebration of life held for Wagner Monday at the Augusta Expo Event Center in Fisherville, Virginia.