UVA shooting suspect waives preliminary hearing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The man accused of murdering three UVA football players and injuring two other students on UVA grounds last November appeared in Albemarle General District Court Monday morning (Aug. 21).

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has waived his right to his preliminary hearing for all 10 charges against him. His case will continue on to circuit court, where it will be presented to the Grand Jury on Oct. 2.

This comes after a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, all football players. Two other students, Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins, were injured during the night of violence as well.

The Nov. 13 incident unfolded on a charter bus full of students returning to Charlottesville after seeing a play in Washington, D.C. That night, Jones was able to run away from the scene, prompting a manhunt and a 12-hour campus lockdown. He was taken into custody a day later in Henrico County, about 75 miles from grounds.

During his first court appearance on Dec. 8, a prosecutor stated that a victim told police that Jones Jr. targeted specific victims, even shooting one as he slept, according to our previous reporting.

Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

Both the defense and the Commonwealth had no additional comments following Monday’s hearing.