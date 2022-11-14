Three victims in UVA fatal shooting identified as football players; suspect now in custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The three students killed at the University of Virginia Sunday night were all on the school’s football team, according to the school’s president, Jim Ryan.

Officials say UVA wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler as well as UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry were fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. on a school bus of students returning from an off-campus trip.

A suspect, identified as a UVA student, was taken into custody after a nearly 12-hour manhunt with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus, authorities told 10 News.

When the news conference began, university police chief Timothy Longo Sr. said officials were “reasonably confident” the shooter was no longer on school grounds and urged the public to call 911 immediately if they saw him or the black SUV he was believed to be driving. Longo then received word that Jones had been apprehended.

“Just give me a moment to thank God, breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

Davis Jr., a third-year student, did not play in Saturday’s football game against the Pittsburgh Panthers due to concussion protocol.

Newberry College assistant football coach Sean Lampkin, who says he is Davis Jr’s cousin, posted to Twitter, saying he was devastated by the news:

Saddening, saddening news this morning. God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night.



Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing my cousin Lavel Davis Jr.



UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry played Saturday, wearing jersey #41. Perry, 6 feet, 3 inches and weighing 230 pounds, was a third-year student at the University of Virginia and graduated from Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida.

His parents were heartbroken by the news.

“I always told my son I love U & just keep working. I believe he let me know something tonight. I knew something was wrong. I love u man,” a man claiming to be his father posted to his Twitter account, ImageSports. The post has been since then deleted.

And the third person killed, identified as Devin Chandler, was a second-year wide receiver for the Cavaliers.

Two other students were wounded in the shooting late Sunday night, which happened near a campus parking garage as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C., for a class field trip. Ryan said one of the students was in critical condition and the other student was in good condition at a local hospital.

