Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

The suspect still remains at large

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences and urging the Charlottesville community to shelter in place following a shooting at UVA that left three people dead and two hurt.

At this time, multiple agencies are continuing to search for the suspect, Chris Darnell Jones, a student at UVA who is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Officials told 10 News that the shooting happened at Culbreth Road and said Jones could be wearing a burgundy jacket, jeans and red shoes and may be driving a black SUV with VA Tag TWX3580.

Here’s a look at how lawmakers and officials in the Commonwealth have responded:

Governor Glenn Youngkin

Sen. Mark Warner

Sen. Tim Kaine

Attorney General Jason Miyares

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears

Del. Sam Rasoul

