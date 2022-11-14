Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences and urging the Charlottesville community to shelter in place following a shooting at UVA that left three people dead and two hurt.

At this time, multiple agencies are continuing to search for the suspect, Chris Darnell Jones, a student at UVA who is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Officials told 10 News that the shooting happened at Culbreth Road and said Jones could be wearing a burgundy jacket, jeans and red shoes and may be driving a black SUV with VA Tag TWX3580.

Here’s a look at how lawmakers and officials in the Commonwealth have responded:

Governor Glenn Youngkin

This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 14, 2022

Sen. Mark Warner

Thinking of all impacted by the tragic act of violence on UVa’s campus. Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 14, 2022

Sen. Tim Kaine

Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence. Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation. Please follow the directions of law enforcement at @UVApolice.



We must take further action to make our communities safer. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 14, 2022

Attorney General Jason Miyares

Prayers for our UVA Family and community this morning. The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case. We will provide more information at the appropriate time. — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 14, 2022

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears

Praying for those at UVA. https://t.co/P3XRWzvWXu — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 14, 2022

Del. Sam Rasoul