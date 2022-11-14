UVA police issue a “shelter in place” after reported shooting, suspect at large

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia Police Department has issued a “shelter in place” as they investigate a shooting, according to their twitter account.

UPDATE: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF YOUR STATUS. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

The shooting was reported on Culbreth Road, police tweeted.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS for the latest.