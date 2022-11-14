34º

UVA police issue a “shelter in place” after reported shooting, suspect at large

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia Police Department has issued a “shelter in place” as they investigate a shooting, according to their twitter account.

The shooting was reported on Culbreth Road, police tweeted.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS for the latest.

