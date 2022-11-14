WATCH: UVA leaders provide update on deadly Sunday shooting

University of Virginia leaders are scheduled to provide updates Monday morning about Sunday's deadly shooting.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and Tim Longo, UVA’s Vice President for Safety and Security and Chief of Police, provided an update Monday at 11 a.m. on a deadly shooting on UVA grounds.

The shooting happened Sunday at 10:30 p.m. and left three dead, including UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr and Devin Chandler, both wide receivers.

Shortly after 11 a.m., authorities said Chris Jones was taken into custody.

