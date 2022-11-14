45º

UVA wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. identified as victim in Sunday’s deadly shooting

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Lavel Davis Jr. (UVA)

UVA wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. was one of three killed in a shooting Sunday night at a UVA parking garage, his cousin, Newberry College assistant football coach Sean Lampkin, confirmed on Twitter.

Authorities told 10 News that the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Culbreth Road and left three people dead, including wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr.and Devin Chandler and linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry. The third victim has not been identified as of yet.

Lavel’s dad posted to his Facebook account on the devasting news, saying, “Lord please help me.”

A GoFundMe has been created for Lavel and can be found below:

