UVA linebacker, DE D’Sean Perry identified as one of three victims in Sunday’s deadly shooting

A UVA linebacker has been identified as one of three victims killed in a shooting Sunday night.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry has been identified as one of three victims killed in Sunday’s shooting on Culbreth Road, according to his father’s Twitter account.

Perry, 6 feet, 3 inches and weighing 230 pounds, was a junior at the University of Virginia and graduated from Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida.

He played in Saturday’s (Nov. 12) football game against the Pittsburg Panthers, wearing jersey #41.

His parents, Happy and Sean, were heartbroken by the news.

At this time, multiple agencies are continuing to search for the suspect, Chris Darnell Jones, who officials say is a student at UVA and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say he could be wearing a burgundy jacket, jeans and red shoes and may be driving a black SUV with VA Tag TWX3580.

The remaining two victims have not been identified.

Here’s the full statement released by UVA President Jim Ryan Monday morning:

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops