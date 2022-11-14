Running back Michael Hollins Jr. among two hurt in UVA shooting

Michael Hollins Jr. was among two students hurt in a deadly shooting at UVA on Sunday night, his father, Michael Hollins Sr., told the Washington Post.

Michael Hollins Jr. was among two students hurt in a deadly shooting at UVA on Sunday night, his father, Michael Hollins Sr., told the Washington Post.

Hollins Sr. says his son knew the suspect, 22-year-old Chris Jones, given that they were football teammates. Jones, a UVA student, was taken into custody after a nearly 12-hour manhunt with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus, authorities told 10 News.

Hollins, a third-year student, was a running back at UVA and played in Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers, wearing the #7 jersey.

His father told the Post that he had been working in Fairfax as a city bus inspector when he learned that his son had been injured in the shooting. Moving quickly, he hopped in his car and rushed to Charlottesville.

He arrived shortly before 2 a.m. Monday to discover that his son had been shot in the back, with the bullet lodged in his stomach.

Hollins Sr. reported that his son was in “stable” condition and is intubated at this time.

“The doctors said he’s going to recover,” Hollins said. “They said because of his age and physical condition, he’s doing exceptionally well.”

The second victim hurt in the shooting has not been identified at this time.

Three football players were killed in the shooting. To learn more, click here.