Witness says UVA shooting suspect didn’t shoot at random, pointed gun at Devin Chandler

A Virginia Department of Corrections canine team searches the scene near an overnight shooting that occurred at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia shooting suspect, Chris Jones, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning, and during the hearing, the Commonwealth’s Attorney says a witness said the attack wasn’t random.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney made a statement, saying that a witness said that Jones pointed a gun at Devin Chandler, shot him in his sleep and watched him slide to the floor.

The tragedy happened on Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. on UVA grounds and claimed the lives of three students, including UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, both wide receivers. Authorities said there were two survivors, one who has been identified as Michael Hollins, Jr and Marlee Morgan.

The incident unfolded on a charter bus full of students returning to Charlottesville after seeing a play in Washington, D.C., a little over 30 hours after Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers, according to the Associated Press. Officials say Jones was able to run from the scene, prompting a 12-hour manhunt. He was arrested at about 11 a.m. Monday.

On Wednesday morning (Nov.16), during Jones’s first court appearance, he appeared via video straight-faced.

Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

He’s set to appear in court again on Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops