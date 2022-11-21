‘God is amazing’: UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins released from hospital

Michael Hollins Jr. was among two students hurt in a deadly shooting at UVA on Sunday night, his father, Michael Hollins Sr., told the Washington Post.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A college football player who was one of two hurt in a deadly UVA shooting about a week ago has been discharged from the hospital, his mother announced on Twitter.

Brenda Hollins, the mother of Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, was elated to share the good news, stating that “I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I’m grateful.”

This comes after Hollins was hurt in a shooting that unfolded on a charter bus returning to UVA from a field trip in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Nov. 13. His mother told ESPN that when Mike saw the alleged gunman, he screamed at the driver to stop the bus and ran off of it with two other students. But once he realized that no one had followed him, he went back to save his classmates and was shot in the back, according to ESPN.

“He said, ‘Mom, I went back. I needed to do something. I was going to beat on the windows because no one else was coming off the bus.’ He said, ‘I was going to beat on the windows. I was going to go on the bus and tell them to come on, get off.’”

Brenda continued saying, “The only thing he remembers is he tried to turn, but he saw him lift the gun. He felt his back get hot and he ran.”

This image provided by Brenda Hollins by Gordon McKernan shows Mike Hollins, right, and his mother, Brenda Hollins, at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2022. Mike Hollins was shot and wounded on the schools campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. Three of his teammates on the universitys football team were fatally shot during the incident. (Brenda Hollins and Gordon McKernan via AP)

Now, Mike is out of the hospital and is walking again after successfully making it through two surgeries, something his family said is nothing short of a miracle.

Brenda has requested prayers for Mike’s recovery as well as for the families of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis, the three victims whose lives were taken in the shooting.

Marlee Morgan, a student at UVA, was injured in the shooting as well. No word yet on her condition.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, 22, a former UVA football player, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges in connection with the shooting.