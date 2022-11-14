49º

Universities in Virginia share support after deadly shooting at UVA

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

A statue of University of Virginia founder, Thomas Jefferson, stands watch over the Rotunda near the scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Several universities throughout the Commonwealth are supporting Hoos after a Sunday night shooting on UVA grounds that left three dead and two hurt.

A suspect, identified as a UVA student, was taken into custody after a nearly 12-hour manhunt with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus, authorities told 10 News.

The shooting claimed the lives of UVA wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler as well as UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry. To learn more about all three victims, click here.

Here’s a look at how universities in Virginia are extending their condolences:

Virginia Tech

Old Dominion University Football

James Madison University

Liberty University

Virginia Commonwealth University

Roanoke College

University of Lynchburg

Bridgewater College

