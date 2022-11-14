Universities in Virginia share support after deadly shooting at UVA

A statue of University of Virginia founder, Thomas Jefferson, stands watch over the Rotunda near the scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Several universities throughout the Commonwealth are supporting Hoos after a Sunday night shooting on UVA grounds that left three dead and two hurt.

A suspect, identified as a UVA student, was taken into custody after a nearly 12-hour manhunt with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus, authorities told 10 News.

The shooting claimed the lives of UVA wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler as well as UVA linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry. To learn more about all three victims, click here.

All three victims in deadly UVA shooting now identified

Here’s a look at how universities in Virginia are extending their condolences:

Virginia Tech

We are heartbroken and sending our deepest sympathies to the @UVA community and families of the victims of last night's tragedy. #HokiesForHoos 🧡💙



Read the full remarks by Board of Visitors Rector Letitia "Tish" Long and @VTSandsman: https://t.co/NrhX1Bf5i3 pic.twitter.com/x54vbwIYRA — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) November 14, 2022

Old Dominion University Football

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire @UVAFootball family and Charlottesville community. — ODU Football (@ODUFootball) November 14, 2022

James Madison University

Dukes support Hoos. A message of support from JMU President Jonathan R. Alger. pic.twitter.com/JQm1bKrYaN — JMU (@JMU) November 14, 2022

Liberty University

From our family, to yours. You're in our prayers @UVAFootball 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qk42IGzB4M — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) November 14, 2022

Virginia Commonwealth University

VCU sends our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the shooting at @UVA. We have offered assistance to the UVA community & we stand with them. @VCUPD will have increased presence on campus. Support for VCU students, faculty & staff can be found at https://t.co/ZNSDrQfPNO. — VCU (@VCU) November 14, 2022

Roanoke College

Maroons are holding our friends at @UVA in our hearts today and sending prayers for strength and healing. pic.twitter.com/VZc9t6A5cD — Roanoke College (@RoanokeCollege) November 14, 2022

University of Lynchburg

Today, we express our deep sadness as we are witness to senseless violence and unspeakable tragedy at UVA, U of I, and locally in our own city. Please check your inbox for an email from President Alison with our full statement. — University of Lynchburg (@lynchburg) November 14, 2022

Bridgewater College