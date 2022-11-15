Thousands of UVA students participate in vigil after horrific shooting

On Sunday night, the University of Virginia Police Department told its community the grounds were under attack, and if faced with danger to fight.

On Monday night, the UVA grounds serve as a foundation on which this community attacks in a different way – against the grief of losing their own.

With so much to make noise about on a busy day full of confusion, thousands of University of Virginia students ended their day with a vigil, drowning out the noise with community and silence.

But 24 hours prior, the campus was anything but quiet.

“Last night, I mean, I heard the shots downstairs,” one student told 10 News.

Police say what he heard was gunfire on a charter bus full of people on their way back from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry were all killed in the horrific attack. All three were on the football team. Two others were also hurt in the shooting.

The suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., also a UVA student and a 2018 football team walk-on.

University Police Chief Tim Longo says Jones had been on their radar for a hazing incident and for allegedly telling someone not affiliated with the school that he had a gun.

“In fact, they followed up with Mr. Jones’ roommate, who did not report seeing the presence of a weapon,” said Longo.

And in another moment of silence, the investigation took a turn when Longo received word that Jones was in custody.

Jones was arrested in Henrico County after a 13-hour manhunt.

After that update, there was more silence — this time, full of gratitude.

“Just need a moment to thank God, and breath a sigh of relief,” said Longo.

Some made noise to deal with the loss Monday.

Others, like Hoos defensive tackle Aaron Faumui, turned to community.

“I came over here because this is where they were last saw. And I came over here just to be in their presence one last time,” said Faumui.

And thousands – through tears and love – shined a light on three lives one last time.