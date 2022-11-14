Meet D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler: Victims of the UVA shooting

The search for the suspect is over, but the search for answers has just begun

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Family and friends of the three University of Virginia football players that were killed are helping the community learn more about the men they were.

“He had a whole future ahead of him and just to see him gone is heartbreaking,” said Aaron Faumui, UVA defensive tackle.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were the three football players killed in Sunday night’s shooting.

“I came over here because this is where they got shot and I wanted to be in their presence one last time,” Faumui said.

Lavel Davis Jr. was a wide receiver from Ridgeville, South Carolina.

Lavel Davis was one of three UVA football players to be fatally shot Sunday night (WSLS)

In a video posted by UVA in 2021, Davis said outside of football, he liked to hang out with friends, watch movies, read Shakespeare and the Bible. He was a big part of UVA’s offense.

D’Sean Perry was a linebacker from Miami, Florida.

D'Sean Perry was one of three UVA football players fatally shot on Sunday night (WSLS)

His parents are heartbroken by the news.

“I always told my son ‘I love you, and just keep working.’ I believe he let me know something tonight. I knew something was wrong. I love you man,” Perry’s dad said.

Those who knew Perry say he was a rising star. He played in Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh, wearing jersey number 41.

Devin Chandler was a wide receiver and a transfer from Wisconsin.

Devin Chandler was one of three UVA football players fatally shot on Sunday (WSLS)

The impact of his death is felt by the Badgers football team as well. The Badgers tweeted its condolences and say that counseling and support services are available for their student-athletes.

The Wisconsin Badger family mourns the loss of one of our own ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/YydIgm2WFP — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) November 14, 2022

As for the Cavaliers, they are just beginning the grieving process for three of their own.

“We just have to stay together, uplift each other and keep their family in prayers,” Faumui said.

As for the two that were injured, officials have not released their names. Washington Post is reporting that one was Michael Hollins Jr., and another is a member of the UVA football team.