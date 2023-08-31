Virginia Task Force deployed to Florida to help with aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, members of the Virginia Task Force are in the Sunshine State helping with emergency response.

Following Idalia’s devastation, 146,000 customers remain in the dark as of Thursday morning, according to NBC News. Some were even left without homes in what’s being described as the strongest weather event to hit the Big Bend in more than a century.

Currently, there are more than 150 crew members staged in Orlando assisting with the storm’s aftermath.

At this time, the task force is prioritizing search and rescue efforts, authorities said.

“We bring ER doctors with us, we’re fully self-sufficient. We also have four search canines that are with us. We typically plan to stay out for a minimum of 14 days,” said Mike Brashear with Virginia Task Force 2.

The last time the team was deployed was in September 2022 during Hurricane Ian.