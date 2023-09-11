Ways to save this September | Consumer Reports

With summer coming to an end and the kids back in school, now is the perfect time to score some great seasonal deals before the fall and winter holidays.

We’re revealing some top-rated items with big September savings.

Between Labor Day, back-to-school shopping, and the seasonal shift from summer to fall, September is a month chock-full of money-saving opportunities!

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“To kick things off this month look for Labor Day sales on large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, and then throughout the month you’ll also see a lot of sales around seasonal items,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Take advantage of those Labor Day sales on appliances with a new refrigerator.

One LG fridge is as low as $1,166 at Appliances Connection. CR says this 28-inch-wide bottom-freezer refrigerator did well in its tests for thermostat control, energy efficiency, and noise.

Next, a washing machine that won’t break the bank. One LG Top-loader is as low as $798 at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Wayfair.

This washer received excellent scores in CR’s tests for energy efficiency, water efficiency, and vibration.

And whether it’s wildfire smoke, allergies, or virus protection, keep the air clean with an air purifier.

The BlueAir Blue Pure 211i Max is as low as $279.99 at Best Buy. CR says this model scored excellent overall in its tests, removing dust and smoke from its test chamber.

Take your tailgate to the next level this year with a great grill. A Weber portable grill is as low as $273.12 at Amazon.

And finally, as the days get shorter, maybe a smart speaker can help make your at-home time a little more enjoyable. An Amazon Echo Show 8 is as low as $74.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell.