Water beads activity kits recalled from Target after infant death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Buffalo Games are announcing the recall of about 52,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits.

Parents - there’s a water bead activity kit that you should make sure isn’t in your kid’s toy box.

More than 50,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits have been recalled from Target stores, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). This is due to apparent ingestion, choking and obstruction hazards.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said the beads expand when ingested and can cause intestinal obstruction, leading to serious injuries or even death.

Reports show that in July 2023, a 10-month-old infant in Wisconsin swallowed the recalled water beads and died as a result.

There was also a 9-month-old child in Maine who was seriously injured after swallowing the beads in November 2022, according to CPSC. The incident caused an intestinal obstruction and surgery was required to remove the beads, officials say.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by these tragic incidents,” a Target spokesperson said. “We no longer sell this product, removing it from stores and online in November of 2022. Guests who purchased this product should immediately return it and contact Target for a full refund.”

Consumers are urged to keep this toy out of their kid’s hands. You can contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and steps on how to return the product to the firm or to any Target store.

Authorities said the beads come in a purple container with a label that reads “Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit.” The kit includes 2 ounces of “jumbo” water beads and 6 ounces of “regular” water beads. There is a UPC Number 079346627035 on the back of the item.

The kits were sold exclusively from March 2022 to November 2022 at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com for about $15.