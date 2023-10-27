More than 115,000 Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled due to fall, injury hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that more than 100,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have been recalled.

Parents, beware - if you’ve recently bought an activity center to keep your baby occupied, make sure it hasn’t been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that more than 100,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have been recalled given that the activity centers’ straps can detach or break while a child is using them, putting the child at risk of falling and hurting themselves.

The roughly $70 jumper, which was sold exclusively at Walmart from November 2020 through this month, has model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML. They were described as having a circular hoop base and three poles from which a child seat with a play tray is suspended by three straps, as shown in the pictures attached to this article. They also have toy animals on a play tray in the front of the seat that can be removed in addition to two toy animals hanging from the front poles.

The product maker said it has received more than 100 reports of straps breaking, and within 38 of those times, a child was hurt.

Consumers who have the recalled activity center described above, are asked to contact Dorel for a replacement. You’ll be asked to cut through the straps of the jumpers and send a photo of the cut straps in order to receive a free replacement.