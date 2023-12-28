Consumer Reports | Top non-alcoholic drinks to ring in the New Year

With New Year’s Eve this weekend, many of us are stocking up on drinks to ring in 2024.

It might also be a good idea to have some non-alcoholic beverages on hand for those who don’t feel like drinking alcohol.

We’re sharing the top-tasting non-alcoholic sparkling wines to substitute for those champagne toasts.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Want to raise a toast this holiday season but don’t feel like drinking alcohol? Good news — there are tons of alcohol-free sparkling wines to choose from and not feel left out.

“Your guests may be driving, sober, pregnant, on medication — whatever the reason, it’s a good idea to have some non-alcoholic options available,” said Trisha Calvo, with Consumer Reports.

To find out which non-alcoholic sparkling wines are worth serving, CR enlisted twelve staffers to do a blind taste test.

“They tested eight de-alcoholized sparkling wines, which are made the same way as wine, but the alcohol is removed at the end; and two sparkling wine alternatives, which are blends of ingredients, like tea, herbs, and fruit,” Calvo said.

Testers evaluated each beverage for flavor, bubbliness, and if they would buy it for themselves.

So, which ones did the testers like?

A hit with most of the testers was Vinada Tinteling Tempranillo Rosé, which they found to be refreshing and sweet, but not too sweet.

For fans of sweeter wines, the runner-up might be for you — Sutter Home’s Fre Alcohol-Removed Wine, Sparkling Brut.

And if you’re looking to not spend too much, testers found the more affordable Rondel Zero De-Alcoholized Sparkling Wine a great pick for a party, as it was found easy to drink.

While non-alcoholic beverages can be great alternatives, it’s important to keep expectations in check.

“Don’t expect the non-alcoholic versions to taste exactly the same as their counterparts, but they are getting quite close,” said Calvo.

Whatever is your preferred beverage, raise a glass to a safe and wonderful new year.