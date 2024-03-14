Consumer Reports | Top products for spring cleaning

The dark days of winter are winding down, and as things brighten up — you may be noticing more dust, cobwebs, and other messes.

Don’t worry, we’ve got everything you’ll need to fix it. We’re sharing cleaning tips, tricks, and tools to get you ready for spring cleaning.

Jodhaira Rodriguez does not mess around when it comes to cleaning. And for good reason. She’s a Consumer Reports writer who has tested glass cleaners, DIY cleaning hacks, steam cleaners and more.

Her best tip…

“You don’t need a ton of products to get your house clean, some basic things like a multi-purpose cleaner, a glass cleaner, a bathroom cleaner and maybe something that’s a disinfectant,” Rodriguez said.

Vinegar can be a great option if you don’t want to spend money on a dedicated glass cleaner! But CR’s tests found Sprayway Glass Cleaner earned top marks and is also an economical choice because it also cleans chrome, tile and porcelain. Vinegar or dish detergent can also help remove mild mold and mildew buildup.

Of course, there are tools you can buy to make some jobs easier and maybe even more fun — if that’s your thing! CR recently tried the Bissell Steam Shot…

“The Bissell Steam Shot is so satisfying to use. It cleaned up my bathroom grout really, really well,” Rodriguez said.

If you don’t need to deep clean, but you have lots of areas to cover, consider a power scrubber like this battery-powered Leebein to keep things moving.

To tackle the dust and cobwebs in all those hard-to-reach places, CR said to turn to your vacuum’s attachments for help; the crevice tool for tight spaces and the upholstery tool to deep clean your couch.

But the key is having a vacuum with adequate airflow. Consumer Reports tests for that and said this Kenmore delivers!

Or, consider a powerful hand vac like this Black and Decker which comes with different attachment tools for cleaning edges like stair steps and tight spaces.

And one last cleaning tip from Jodhaira…

“Take it room by room,” Rodriguez said. “You can do your bathroom today, bedrooms tomorrow, closets the day after that. It’s much easier to work in small groups that way.”