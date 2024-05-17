Gov. Youngkin issues flag order for Armed Forces Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in honor of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 18.

The order is to display the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia at full staff on public buildings and grounds in Virginia.

It is also encouraged that all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth display the POW/MIA flag at full staff on public buildings on Saturday in honor and remembrance of members of the Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.

You can read the governor’s full order below.