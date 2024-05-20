Consumer Reports | Prep your yard for a tick-free summer

If you’ve been outside, you may have seen the ticks.

We’re sharing chemical-free ways to limit the number of ticks crawling through your backyard.

Your yard should be a place of sanctuary for you, not ticks. While not all ticks carry the same diseases, at least one variety of disease-transmitting tick can be found in almost every state.

The trick to stopping ticks? Consumer Reports expert, Paul Hope, said to make your yard less hospitable! First, trim tall grass and weeds and keep the lawn short.

“Ordinarily, Consumer Reports advises letting your grass grow a little bit on the long side, but if you have ticks in your area, it’s not a bad idea to cut it down to about two to two and a half inches in height,” said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports home editor.

Next, get rid of leaf piles and clear out your gutters. It’s also important to pay attention to the trees on your property.

“Ticks really love the shade, so if you have trees with low-hanging branches, it’s not a bad idea to clip them off about 18 inches from the ground,” said Hope.

Another because your home is your castle, protect it with a moat, a mulch moat!

“Ticks really prefer densely wooded areas over open grass, so running a border of mulch around your property creates one more physical barrier for them,” said Hope.

Consumer Reports said to use the wood chips, bark or even gravel, but not the shredded mulch, which creates the damp areas they like.