Flag order issued in commemoration of Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in memory and respect of the victims of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting on May 31, 2019.
The order is to display the U.S. and Commonwealth of Virginia flags at half-staff on all state and local buildings and ground in Virginia.
You can read the governor’s full order below.
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America, and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the victims of the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Friday, May 31, 2024 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 30th day of May, 2024.Gov. Youngkin