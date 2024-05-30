Flag order issued in commemoration of Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in memory and respect of the victims of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting on May 31, 2019.

The order is to display the U.S. and Commonwealth of Virginia flags at half-staff on all state and local buildings and ground in Virginia.

You can read the governor’s full order below.