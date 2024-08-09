MLB to host "MLB Speedway Classic" at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025

BRISTOL, TN - AUGUST 09: BRISTOL, TN - AUGUST 09: Detail shot of signage during the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Announcement at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, August 9, 2024 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Randy Sartin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tn. – The MLB announced Friday that the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves would play a game at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025.

The game is set to be held on Aug. 2, 2025, which would be a Saturday. The event which has been dubbed the “MLB Speedway Classic” is set to be the first MLB game played in Tennessee. The game will also be aired nationally on FOX.

We’re told a baseball diamond ready for a Major League game will be built across the track at one of the largest standalone sporting venues in the nation.

“Major League Baseball is excited to deliver a special game at Bristol Motor Speedway, a unique setting that sports fans will remember forever. The Reds and the Braves form an ideal matchup because of their dynamic talent and the proximity of their markets. We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans, both on and off the field throughout the weekend, and highlighting the rich traditions of sports, music, and community in Tennessee and across the region,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

10 News has learned that pre-sale tickets for the game will begin this September.