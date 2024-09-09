Two Virginia State troopers hospitalized after chase ends in crash

Two Virginia State troopers were hospitalized following a chase that ended in a crash along Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on Friday evening (Sept. 6).

At about 11 p.m., State troopers attempted to stop a driver heading down I-81 north in Augusta County for a criminal violation, but the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a chase, according to Virginia State Police.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 64 eastbound, where troopers set up road spikes in Albemarle County.

Authorities said the suspect crashed after hitting the spike strips, causing following State troopers to crash into the debris field.

The two troopers and the suspect were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver, who hasn’t been identified, is in custody and charges are pending.