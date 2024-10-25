WATCH: NASA’s Crew-8 returns safely after 7-month space mission

NASA’s Spacex Crew-8 has safely returned to Earth.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, splashed down in their Spacex dragon aircraft off the coast of Pensacola, Florida at 3:29 a.m.

They arrive back home after completing a seven-month science mission aboard the international space station.

Teams on the Spacex recovery ship, including two fast boats, secured Dragon ensuring the spacecraft is safe for recovery.

Once on the main deck, the crew will be taken out of the spacecraft to undergo medical checks before a short helicopter ride to board a plane for NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Crew-8 return had previously been delayed due to Hurricane Milton and unfavorable weather conditions at the splashdown sites off Florida over the past week.