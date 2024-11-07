Man arrested after burglary in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested in Lynchburg after a burglary on Wednesday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 3:50 p.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Hillsdale Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the home. After being called by the officers, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities identified the man as Jeremy Brewster. He was charged with Burglary and Larceny in connection with the incident. He is currently being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.