News

PIN IT: Give a Veteran a shoutout 💙❤️

We’ll even show them off during our newscasts

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Veterans Day
(Pexels)

Veterans Day is on Monday, Nov. 11, and the 10 News family wants to honor our nation’s heroes.

If you’re looking for a way to shine a light on those who have served our country, you can do so by sharing a picture of a Veteran who has had an impact on your life.

Using Pin It, send us your pics via Pin It for a chance for your nominee to be featured during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s easy! All you have to do is:

  • Submit your photo via Pin It
  • Include a brief description highlighting them for their selfless service

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

