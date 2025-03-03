Several closures in place along the Blue Ridge Parkway

If you’re planning on traveling along the Blue Ridge Parkway anytime soon, there are several closures in place that you’ll want to be aware of.

If you’re planning on traveling along the Blue Ridge Parkway anytime soon, there are several closures in place that you’ll want to be aware of.

Due to weather impacts and downed , the following closures are in effect on Virginia sections of the Parkway until further notice:

Recommended Videos

0.0 - 2.2 milepost: Rockfish Gap (I-64) to VA Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike)

2.2 - 4.4 milepost: VA Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) to VA Route 610 (Old Draft Drive)

4.4 - 13.6 milepost: VA Route 610 (Old Draft Drive) to VA Route 664 (Lyndhurst Drive), including Humpback Rocks Visitor Center

27.1 - 29.1 milepost: VA Route 56 (Tye River Road) to VA Route 603 (Irish Creek Road)

61.4 - 66.3 milepost: VA Route 130 (Elon Road) to VA Route 501, including James River Visitor Center

66.3 - 76.4 milepost: VA Route 501 to Apple Orchard Parking Area

76.4 - 85.9 milepost: Apple Orchard Parking Area to VA Route 43 (Peaks Road), including Peaks of Otter Lodge

91.0 - 105.8 milepost: Bearwallow Gap to US Route 460 (MP 97 to MP 121 - Single lane closure possible for survey and pre-construction planning work.)

112.4 -121.4 milepost: VA Route 24 (Washington Avenue) to US Route 220 (Multi-year road construction project underway - Single Lane Impact Possible)

115.0 milepost: Explore Park Rd. (Roanoke River Pkwy)

120.3 milepost: Roanoke Mountain Loop

120.4 milepost: Mill Mountain Spur Road

121.4 - 135.9 milepost: US Route 220 to Adney Gap

167.2 - 170.3 milepost: Rocky Knob Maintenace Area to VA Route 720 (Old Fields Rd), including Rocky Knob Picnic Area

170.3 - 198.4 milepost: VA Route 720 to VA Route 685 Turkey Ridge Road, including Mabry Mill & US Route 52 (this area is ungated but drivers are urged to use caution due to downed trees)

198.4 - 199.0 milepost: VA Route 685 Turkey Ridge Road to Ranger Road/Fancy Gap Maintenance Area

200.1 - 202.1 milepost: Sunbelt/Autumnview Road to VA Route 608 (Old Appalachian Trail), includes I-77 Crossing

202.1 - 216.9 milepost (State Line): VA Route 608 to State Line

We are working for you to learn more and to find out an estimate as far as when these closures will be lifted.

Stay with 10 News for continuous updates