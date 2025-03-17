A look at the deaths linked to severe storms in the US

Steve Romero, 23, center, hugs his wife, Hailey Hart, right, and their friend Jessica Soileau, left, after recalling how he, his fiancee and their three dogs rode out Saturday's tornado in their small 1994 Toyota in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A series of storms that kicked up wildfires, tornadoes and dust while barreling across seven states over the weekend have left at least 39 people dead and dozens injured.

Scattered tornadoes in Missouri killed at least a dozen people, and a string of twisters in Mississippi — including two that hit near the same town within about an hour — left six people dead. Hundreds of homes and businesses also were destroyed throughout the South and the Midwest.

The violent weather was sparked by a massive storm that began Friday and had earned an unusual “high risk” designation from meteorologists.

There was a significant outbreak of tornadoes, with 46 tornadoes on Friday and 41 on Saturday, according to a preliminary count. The storm also spurred more than 130 wind-driven wildfires that caused extensive destruction in Oklahoma, where more than 400 homes were damaged.

Here's a look at how the storm impacted each state:

Missouri

Missouri recorded more fatalities than any other state. Among those killed was a man whose home was ripped apart by a tornado that hit as he slept. A woman who also was in the home suffered serious injuries but was rescued by emergency responders who hiked through a field of debris to get to the residence.

The storms mainly hit late Friday and early Saturday in several southern counties of the state.

Mississippi

Six people died and more than 200 were displaced by a string of tornadoes across three counties in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said.

The National Weather Service confirmed two of the twisters hit within about an hour of each other on Saturday in Walthall County, which is home to hard-hit Tylertown — where two adults and a child were killed and multiple people were injured.

Alabama

At least three people, including an 82-year-old woman, were killed in central Alabama over the weekend. A man who was sheltering inside his workshop in Plantersville was killed but his wife, who was with him, escaped injury.

In Troy, parks officials said a recreation center where many residents had taken refuge had to be closed due to damage. No one was injured.

Arkansas

The National Weather Services says at least nine tornadoes hit Arkansas. Three people were killed in Independence County in the northeast section of the state, while 29 people were injured across eight counties.

Oklahoma

Wind-driven wildfires across Oklahoma destroyed more than 400 homes, including more than 70 in and around Stillwater, home to Oklahoma State University. Four deaths were blamed on the fires or high winds, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said.

Officials in Oklahoma and Texas are warning that parts of both states will again face an increased risk of fire danger this week.

Kansas and Texas

High winds spurred several dust storms that led to almost a dozen deaths in car crashes on Friday.

Eight people died in a Kansas highway pileup involving at least 50 vehicles, according to the state highway patrol. Authorities said three people also were killed in car crashes during a dust storm in Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle.