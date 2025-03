Northbound Interstate 81 is closed near Staunton due to a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 224, according to VDOT.

Entrance ramps from 221, which is I-64, and exit 222, Route 250, are closed. All north lanes are closed as well.

Traffic is being detoured off the 220 exit onto V.A. 262.

