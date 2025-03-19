Consumer Reports investigates heavy metals in baby formula

A new Consumer Reports investigation has revealed potentially harmful levels of heavy metals in several popular baby formulas.

Consumer Reports analyzed 41 types of powdered formula. Twenty-one of the formulas tested had little to no detectable heavy metals, including Enfamil Gentleease, Similac Advance, and Kirkland Signature ProCare from Costco. Other formulas, however, raised concerns.

Consumer Reports detected inorganic arsenic, a known carcinogen, in eight baby formulas and harmful levels of lead in 18 of the formulas tested. Lead exposure in babies can hurt their brain development.

Although heavy lead and arsenic are present in food, water and breast milk, experts say safer formulas are possible.

“The fact that some levels in our tests are lower than others – and many are non-detectable – just shows that it is possible to produce baby formula that doesn’t contain worrisome contaminants and chemicals,” James Rogers, Director of Product Safety Consumer Reports, said.

Consumer Reports is urging formula manufacturers to improve testing for ingredients, packaging and final products.

Formula makers like Abbott and Mead Johnson have disputed the findings, emphasizing that heavy metals aren’t intentionally added and that its products are safe.

Consumer Reports recommends checking the list of formulas that tested clean.

Parents should always consult their pediatrician with any concerns and should never try to make their own baby formula.

You can find Consumer Reports’ full test results here or by viewing the document below: