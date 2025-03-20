Run for a Cause: Roanoke County’s Backpack Run returns March 22

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County is gearing up for the annual Backpack Run, organized by the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation. Scheduled for March 22, 2025, at Green Hill Park, the event kicks off at 9 a.m. and features a 5K, 10K and the Backpack Challenge, which combines both distances.

Registration fees range from $20 to $35 for the 5K, $35 to $55 for the 10K, and $50 to $75 for the Backpack Challenge. Special discounts are available for teams with at least four runners. Participants can pick up their race packets at Run About Sports on March 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The course remains unchanged from recent years, offering a scenic route that begins near the front parking area of Green Hill Park. The 5K consists of one lap, while the 10K requires two laps. Proceeds from the event benefit local students by providing backpacks and school supplies, helping to ease the financial burden on families.

For more information, visit the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation’s website. Those interested in participating can register here.