National Burrito Day is right around the corner, and Moe’s Southwest Grill is celebrating the yummy occasion with a buy one, get one free burrito or bowl deal.

The offer will be available at participating locations on April 3 and the discount will apply to the item of the lowest value.

To redeem the deal online, you will need to have a Moe Rewards account, which you can apply for at checkout.

You can only use this once and it isn’t valid with any other discount.