Snowshoe Mountain breaks ground on new ski lodge

SNOWSHOE, W. Va – A brand-new ski lodge is coming to Snowshoe Mountain.

Construction is officially underway on the new facility, which will serve as an updated, modern version of the original Shavers Center that has been around for nearly five decades.

It’ll feature an open, spacious interior as well as a large outside deck with firepits and extra seating. It will also house Snowshoe’s Ski & Ride School, Pre-ski and Outdoor Adventure Tours.

The new Shavers Center is expected to open by mid-December for the 2025-26 winter season.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have this project kicked off. The new Shavers Center is going to be an incredible improvement to our guest experience here on the mountain,” said Snowshoe President & COO Patti Duncan. “The original Shavers Center was such an integral part of the mountain, and so many of our guests and employees have stories and fond memories from that place. We just celebrated our 50th anniversary this past winter, and now we’re looking forward to completing the new facility and making more beautiful memories in the new Shavers Center for the next 50 years and beyond.”