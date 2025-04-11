Two fans die in Chile before a Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza

Goalkeeper Brayan Cortes of Chile's Colo Colo confronts fans who invaded the field during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Brazil's Fortaleza at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO – Two fans died on Thursday before the start of a Copa Libertadores match between the host Colo Colo and Fortaleza of Brazil near Santiago’s estadio Monumental, a local prosecutor said.

According to authorities, a group of fans attempted to force their way into the stadium and tore down one of the venue’s protective fences. The victims were reportedly trapped beneath them.

The match was later suspended in the 70th minute due to unruly fans, although it was not immediately clear if it was related to the earlier deaths.

The Eastern Flagrancy Prosecutor, Francisco Morales said that a group of fans tried to access the estadio Monumental through the Casa Alba, a building adjacent to the venue and the police tried to prevent them from entering.

“A stampede ensued, resulting in the collapse of a fence,” added Morales. “We are currently investigating whether a police vehicle was involved in the death.”

Authorities said one of the persons died at the scene and the other at a nearby medical clinic.

Match later suspended

Later, the match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza was suspended at the 70-minute mark, with the score level at 0-0, when a group of local fans started a protest by throwing objects onto the pitch. It was unclear whether the protests were related to the fan deaths before the match.

The Fortaleza players ran for cover in the locker room, while the Colo Colo players, led by captain Esteban Pavez and Arturo Vidal, tried to calm the fans.

The refereeing team, led by Uruguayan Gustavo Tejera, informed the players that the match had been stopped, and all the players went to the locker room. Later, it was announced that the match was officially suspended.

“CONMEBOL deeply regrets the death of two fans near the estadio Monumental before the start of the match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza,” said the governing body of soccer in South America. “We express our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones.”

