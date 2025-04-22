Let your home go green this Earth Day, one plant at a time

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day this year, consider buying some plants for your house.

Not only are they good for the environment, but they can actually aid in improving your mental health.

“Interacting with plants, whether they are indoor or out, with activities such as watering or pruning, has been shown in studies to reduce cortisol level, the stress hormone in the body, and to improve your heart rate, which makes you feel more calm and relaxed,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Albers said house plants can produce oxygen and remove toxins from the air, which can help your brain work more effectively.

In fact, research shows they can promote focus and concentration.

Plants can also give you a sense of purpose and fulfillment since you have to water them on a regular basis and make sure they’re growing.

Another perk is that they’re visually pleasing and can spruce up any room.

Dr. Albers notes some of the physical benefits too.

“Gardening or spending time with plants outside is considered to be moderately intense exercise. This kind of movement in turn helps to lower your heart rate, your blood pressure, and make you feel more relaxed,” she said. “And it has the added bonus of exposing you to bright light, sunshine, and fresh air, which is key to boosting your mental health.”

Dr. Albers said if you’re worried about not having a green thumb, that’s okay.

You could start small with a low-maintenance plant for your windowsill or desk, and once you feel more comfortable, add to the collection.