Virginia reports another student suicide linked to bullying

A family in Amelia County is calling on legislators to take action and enforce stricter anti-bullying laws after their son took his own life.

The family said the death came after their student endured “relentless bullying at school.” He attended Amelia County High School, which isn’t far from Richmond.

His family took to social media to express their gratitude for the community’s outpouring of support. They also used the loss as an opportunity to urge officials to address the ongoing issue of bullying.

“Virginia currently has some of the most lenient anti-bullying laws in the country - and that must change,” the family said. “Over the coming weeks, we will be sharing plans to advocate for stronger protections against bullying.”

The school division released a statement saying, “This is a devastating time for all of us. Our hearts are broken for the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all those affected by this loss. We are all grieving together.”

This comes after the devastating loss of 10-year-old Autumn Bushman. The young girl committed suicide after experiencing bullying in school. In the wake of the tragedy, a public forum on bullying is taking place Tuesday at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount at 6 p.m. School officials, community members and students are set to attend.

Hosts will open up the floor to the community to share their experiences with bullying.

The event is open to the public.