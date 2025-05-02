Moe’s Southwest Grill offering free queso with entrée purchase on Cinco de Mayo

‘Taco’ bout a good deal! Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering a free side of queso when you buy an entrée for Cinco De Mayo.

The offer will be valid when you purchase burritos, bowls, stacks, nachos, quesadillas, and tacos; however, kids’ meals and meal kits are excluded, and it’s not available for third-party delivery.

If you’re a Moe Rewards Member, you can also combine the cheesy deal with the Moe Monday offer.

The first 20 guests on Monday, May 5, will get a free Moe’s T-shirt with no purchase necessary.