Cell phone bills too high? Here’s how to save

If you think your cell phone bill is too high, you’re probably right.

Many of us are overpaying by hundreds of dollars each year. But you could save up to $500 a year without sacrificing coverage or reliability, according to Consumer Reports.

For years, David Morgan stuck with Verizon—even as his monthly bill kept climbing. Like many of us, he was paying more than he wanted for cell phone service.

“I felt stuck,” Morgan said.

But after 12 years, enough was enough! Morgan said he was through paying for extras he didn’t need.

“I didn’t understand why I was paying so much, and I couldn’t get clarity in terms of what exactly I was paying for.”

It‘s a common issue. The big three wireless networks—Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile—dominate the market. But Consumer Reports says there are other, cheaper options, and switching to a smaller one, like David did, can save you serious money!

These smaller providers—called MVNOs—can charge less for service since they rent space on the same networks built and maintained by the big three.

“U.S. Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and Ting top our ratings—beating out the big guys on value and customer support,” said Courtney Lindwall, with Consumer Reports.

To find the best deal for you, check your bill or your phone’s settings to find out how much data you use each month. You may be paying for more than you need.

“Smaller companies typically offer more options, including lower-data plans, and some even let you add on data as needed,” Morgan said.

Also, pick the best provider for your area. Choose an MVNO that uses the same network if you get great service now.

“People often worry about slowdowns with a smaller carrier. But you likely won’t notice a difference,” Morgan said.

To keep your number, activate your new plan before canceling the old one. Make sure your phone is paid off, unlocked, and compatible with your new provider. You’ll likely need to install a new SIM card—or e-SIM.

It only takes a few simple steps to start saving—and for Morgan, the switch led to even bigger changes.

“When I made the switch from Verizon to Ting, it inspired me to look at other bills that I had, and that included my internet and TV bill.”

And make sure you take advantage of all the no-brainer cost savings, like enrolling in paperless and automatic billing and signing up for discounts for seniors, veterans, and teachers.