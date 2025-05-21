FDA recalls whole cucumbers linked to Salmonella outbreak

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows cucumbers recalled for salmonella. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration via AP)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of whole cucumbers linked to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections.

The cucumbers were grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., in Boynton Beach, Florida, and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., of Delray to restaurants, stores, and food service distributors between April 29 and May 19. Officials said they could still be within their shelf life this week.

As of May 16, there have been reports of 26 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Montevideo across 15 states. Additionally, at least nine people have been hospitalized. The FDA states that of the 13 people interviewed, 11 reported eating cucumbers. No deaths have been reported.

So far, there has been only one reported case in Virginia.

“This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported,” the CDC said. “This is because many people recover without seeking medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.”

In response to the recall alert, Botetourt County Public Schools released a statement. Upon reviewing all recent produce deliveries, they identified the following schools that received cucumbers within the impacted delivery window:

Buchanan Elementary

Colonial Elementary

Troutville Elementary

Read Mountain Middle

Lord Botetourt High

School officials stated that all remaining cucumbers from the affected shipments have been discarded, and the produce storage areas have been thoroughly sanitized.

Cases have been reported in the following states:

Alabama

California

Colorado

Florida

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Missouri

North Carolina

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Bedner Growers was also tied to an outbreak last year involving cucumbers that resulted in 550 illnesses and 155 hospitalizations in 34 states and Washington, D.C. This outbreak prompted a follow-up inspection, ultimately leading to the recall reported this week.

Health officials are investigating where the potentially contaminated cucumbers were distributed. Several people who fell ill ate cucumbers on cruise ships leaving ports in Florida, according to the CDC. Organic cucumbers are not affected, officials said.

Retailers should notify consumers who may have bought the tainted produce. If consumers don’t know the source of cucumbers, they should throw them away, officials said.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

The FDA said its investigation is ongoing.