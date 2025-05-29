Hormel Foods recalls beef stew over contamination concerns

Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling approximately 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew due to potential contamination with foreign materials, specifically wood. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on May 28, 2025.

The affected product is labeled as “Dinty Moore BEEF STEW” and comes in 20-ounce metal cans with a “BEST BY FEB 2028” date and lot code “T02045.” The establishment number “EST 199G” is printed on the can. These items were distributed to retail locations across the country.

The issue was identified after Hormel Foods notified FSIS of three consumer complaints regarding pieces of wood found in the beef stew. While there have been no confirmed reports of injury related to the consumption of this product, FSIS advises consumers to exercise caution.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled beef stew are urged not to consume it. Instead, they should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase. FSIS is concerned that some of the affected product may still be in consumers’ pantries.

FSIS routinely conducts checks to ensure that recalling firms effectively notify their customers and that the recalled products are removed from the market. Retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website when available.

For questions regarding the recall, consumers and media representatives can contact Hormel Foods Corporation at 800-523-4635 or via email at media@hormel.com.

Additionally, consumers with food safety inquiries can reach the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.

Reports of issues with meat, poultry, or egg products can be submitted through the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, accessible 24/7 at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

For more information, visit the FSIS website or follow FSIS on X at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety.