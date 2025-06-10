I-81 detour signs installed in Staunton area

STAUNTON, Va. – If you plan on driving through the Staunton area on Interstate 81, westbound I-64, or Route 262 anytime soon, keep an eye out for new detour signs.

These signs are part of a research study conducted by the Virginia Transportation Research Council and the Virginia Department of Transportation. The goal is to guide drivers during traffic incidents on I-81 when there is a directional closure and a detour is necessary. The signs may also be used for planned overnight closures on I-81 during critical work zone operations.

The green-and-white signs will display “Emergency Route A” or “Emergency Route C.” Digital message boards along I-81 and westbound I-64 will alert drivers to closures on I-81 and instruct them to follow Route A for a southbound closure or Route C for a northbound closure. These emergency routes will direct traffic onto and around Route 262, the Staunton-area bypass, between I-81 exit 220 and exit 225.

The overall goal of this study is to assess the benefits of using permanently installed emergency routing signs for traffic management. The study will evaluate traffic incident data, as well as traffic volumes and speeds, before and after the installation of the signs.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit Virginia 511.