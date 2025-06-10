Live updates: Israel attacks Yemeni port city of Hodeida

(Leo Correa, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Israeli navy attacked docks in Yemen’s rebel-held port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, likely damaging facilities that are key to aid shipments to the hungry, war-wracked nation.

The Israeli military said navy missile ships conducted the strikes, the first time its forces have been involved in attacks against the Houthi rebels.

Tuesday’s attack comes as the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones targeting Israel during its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis announced the attack via their al-Masirah satellite news channel. They said the attack targeted docks there, without elaborating.

Israel deports Greta Thunberg after seizing the ship she was on

Activist Greta Thunberg is being deported from Israel, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, after the Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized by the Israeli military.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry shared a photo of Thunberg on a plane, saying that she was headed for France.

Thunberg was one of 12 passengers on board the Madleen, a boat carrying aid destined for people in war-torn Gaza.

The activists said they were protesting the ongoing war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel says such ships violate its naval blockade of Gaza.