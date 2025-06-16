Consumer Reports: How to prepare for a tick-free summer

Tick season is starting earlier, lasting longer, and reaching places it hasn’t before — including right in your own backyard.

You might expect ticks on a hike in the woods, but they could be lurking much closer to home--including your own backyard.

Paul Hope with Consumer Reports said a few simple steps can help keep your yard tick-free. It starts with the grass

“Ticks love tall grass and dark shaded areas, so in general, we recommend that you keep your grass cut to about three inches,” said Hope. “We generally recommend mulching your grass clippings, but if you live in an area with a lot of ticks, it might be a good idea to bag them instead.”

Blow away or remove leaves, leaf piles and other debris that could be used as shade for ticks in your grass.

“If your property is surrounded by a large, wooded area, putting up a fence can help keep out deer, which transmit ticks,” said Hope.

If installing a fence isn’t an option, Consumer Reports said you can create an obstacle for the ticks. Use dry wood chips or gravel to make a three-foot barrier between your lawn and any woody areas. It adds a dry, hot perimeter that ticks don’t like.

Pro-tip: Don’t use shredded mulch because that can get damp, and ticks like ‘damp.’

Next, trim tall grasses, weeds, and low-hanging branches around your property.

You may be tempted to spray your whole yard with pesticides, but Consumer Reports said to refrain from doing this.

“A better and more targeted approach is to use something like tick tubes, which have a small amount of poison that coats the skin of mice, can kill ticks and reduce the population after several years of use.”

Whatever prevention steps you take, one rule always applies: after spending time outdoors, check yourself and your pets for ticks. It’s a simple habit that can make a big difference.