How weather impacts our appetites

Have you ever noticed that when it’s really hot outside you don’t feel as hungry?

Well, there’s actually a reason for that.

According to Beth Czerwony, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic, it has to do with the thermic effect of food.

“We’re not as hungry because our body doesn’t want to get overheated, so we end up eating less, or we eat less calories so we don’t produce as much internal heat,” said Czerwony.

Czerwony said the opposite happens in the winter when we’re cold and our bodies crave more food to stay warm.

But that’s not only reason our appetite changes with the seasons.

In the summer, people are usually more active, so they may not be as hungry.

They may also be more body conscious and opt to eat foods with less calories, like fruits and vegetables.

Another factor could be dehydration.

Czerwony explains that when you’re dehydrated, your gut starts to slow down and you don’t digest food as well, and that in turn can make you feel nauseous.

“The other thing to remember is a lot of times when we’re dehydrated, our sense of thirst is stunted anyway. So, if all of the sudden you’re really, really thirsty, you’re probably very dehydrated. Drinking throughout the day is going to be important,” she said.

Czerwony said if you do notice any extreme appetite changes or have any other concerns, it’s best to consult with a medical professional.