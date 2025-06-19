AAA offers tips on how to stay safe during severe weather

As the potential for severe storms looms, AAA is urging drivers to stay weather-aware and keep safety top of mind if they plan to hit the road.

A Weather Authority Alert Day is currently in effect due to the threat of strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding. Here’s what AAA recommends for staying safe:

Avoid Driving in Floodwater

“Flooding causes more deaths than any other storm-related event, and many of those fatalities occur in vehicles,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean. “As little as 12 inches of moving water can sweep most vehicles off the road. Remember the slogan: ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’ It’s an important one to keep in mind.”

Flash flooding can turn roads into rivers in just minutes, so AAA urges drivers to slow down to avoid hydroplaning and losing control of their vehicles.

If visibility is poor during heavy downpours, pull over safely and wait it out with your hazard lights on. AAA also recommends regularly changing your windshield wiper blades to keep your view as clear as possible.

How to Protect Your Car from Hailstones

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there were nearly 5,400 hailstorms nationwide in 2024. While most hailstones are about the size of a pea or marble, they can grow as large as a softball in severe storms.

“Hail of any size can dent your car, and larger stones can shatter your windows,” Dean explained. “Fortunately, hail damage to your vehicle is covered by your comprehensive auto insurance policy, which protects against physical damage not caused by a collision.”

Tips from AAA:

Park your car in a garage or covered spot whenever possible.

If you’re in your car, look for safe places nearby, like a highway overpass, gas station, or bank awning, and drive to them as soon as you can.

If no shelter is available and the hail becomes dangerous, pull off the road completely and move away from your car windows.

What to Do When a Lightning Storm Strikes

Lightning strikes about 25 million times a year, killing around 20 people in the United States and severely injuring hundreds more, according to the National Weather Service.

Tips from AAA:

If you’re caught outside, seek shelter.

If you’re already in your car when a lightning storm begins, stay inside for shelter, but avoid fences, trees, telephone poles, power lines, and pipelines.

What to Do During a Tornado

Remember, a tornado watch means a tornado is possible, while a tornado warning indicates that a tornado is happening or expected soon.

Never seek shelter under a highway overpass or bridge, and stay away from trees, signs, or vehicles/machinery.

“If you are in your car and a tornado is close, abandon the vehicle and seek shelter in a storm shelter or sturdy structure,” Dean advised. “As a last resort, if no structure is nearby, take shelter in your vehicle: buckle your seatbelt, duck down below the windows, cover up with a blanket to protect yourself from glass and debris, and shield your head with your arms.”