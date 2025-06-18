Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Thursday, June 19

ROANOKE, Va. – Showers and storms will push in along a potent front that will bring the potential for severe weather across Southwest Virginia.

Weather Authority Alert Day

At the moment, the current severe risk is a level 2/5 (slight). Isolated severe storms are likely to develop within the region.

Thursday

We could see rain as early as 12 p.m. Thursday, with storms developing shortly after noon. Here is a look at 3 p.m., where heavy pockets of rain, small hail, and gusty winds are possible.

3pm Thursday

Storms begin to fizzle out in the late afternoon and early evening. However, a few will still be packing a punch

5pm Thursday

Localized flash flooding continues to be the highest threat as many localities have seen close to half a foot of rain this week. Any additional rainfall could result in flash flooding.

Small hail and gusty winds are also possible in some of the stronger storms, and while the tornado threat is low, it is non-zero.

Thursday

We are tracking this front Wednesday as the severe weather threat is in place for those to our west. It is important we monitor this system before it gets to us, because it will give an indication for how the system is performing.

This Afternoon

Again, the threat shifts east for Thursday and includes much of the east coast. Storms will develop around the middle of the day and fizzle out through the evening.

Tomorrow Afternoon

