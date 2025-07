There will soon be a new place for Salem residents to get their cup of joe.

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand, has been dropped onsite at 1251 W Main Street in Salem and is set to bring 50 jobs to the area.

The stand, offering more than 20,000 drink combinations, is scheduled to open later this summer. There are over 425 stands nationwide.

Interested in joining the Brew Crew? You can apply at 7brewteam.7brewcareers.com.