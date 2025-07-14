Are hot dogs really that bad for you?

It feels like there’s a national month for just about everything, and July happens to be dedicated to the hot dog.

While they’re a summer cookout staple, it’s best to enjoy them in moderation.

Recommended Videos

“Hot dogs are considered an ultra-processed food, and we know a high consumption of ultra-processed foods, specifically processed meats, has been shown to increase risk factors for heart disease, diabetes, obesity and certain types of cancer,” explained Julia Zumpano, RD, a registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic.

Zumpano stressed hot dogs are packed with things like sodium and preservatives.

Frequently eating foods with these types of ingredients can lead to health problems down the road.

With this in mind, it’s best to save hot dogs for special occasions and not make them a regular part of your diet.

If you want to enjoy one at a cookout, Zumpano suggests filling up the rest of your plate with fruits and veggies, so you’re not tempted to eat more than one.

And while it isn’t a good idea to eat them on the regular, not all hot dogs are created equally.

“There are hot dogs made with leaner meats, like turkey or chicken, as well as plant-based and lower-sodium options,” Zumpano said. “You also want to look at the ingredients. The more processed ingredients, the more ingredients you can’t pronounce – that’s the type of hot dog we want to avoid or limit.”

Whether you prefer hot dogs or cheeseburgers, Zumpano said it’s OK to enjoy these types of foods in moderation – just aim to make healthy choices most of the time.